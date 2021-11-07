Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (MDGL) Gets a Buy Rating from Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI analyst Liisa Bayko initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (MDGL – Research Report) on November 5 and set a price target of $199.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $93.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Bayko is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.7% and a 43.9% success rate. Bayko covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, and Crispr Therapeutics AG.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $166.80, which is a 72.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 4, JMP Securities also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $220.00 price target.

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

The company has a one-year high of $142.62 and a one-year low of $74.18. Currently, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has an average volume of 105.2K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia. The company was founded by Rebecca Taub and Edward Chiang on September 2011 and is headquartered in Fort Washington, PA.