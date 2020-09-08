Macquarie Keeps Their Hold Rating on Apple (AAPL)

Uncategorized

In a report issued on September 1, Ben Schachter from Macquarie reiterated a Hold rating on Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), with a price target of $66.60. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $120.96.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Apple is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $118.63, a -1.2% downside from current levels. In a report issued on August 18, Merrill Lynch also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $117.50 price target.

Schachter has an average return of 10.6% when recommending Apple.

According to TipRanks.com, Schachter is ranked #184 out of 6841 analysts.

Apple’s market cap is currently $2068.7B and has a P/E ratio of 36.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 28.62.

Apple, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America. The Europe segment consists of European countries, as well as India, the Middle East, and Africa. The Greater China segment comprises of China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. The Rest of Asia Pacific segment includes Australia and Asian countries. Its products and services include iPhone, Mac, iPad, AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, Apple Care, iCloud, digital content stores, streaming, and licensing services. The company was founded by Steven Paul Jobs, Ronald Gerald Wayne, and Stephen G. Wozniak on April 1, 1976 and is headquartered in Cupertino, CA.