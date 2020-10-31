Macquarie Downgrades Aspira Women’s Health (AWH) to Hold

Aspira Women’s Health (AWH – Research Report) received a Hold rating from Macquarie analyst Macquarie on December 2. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $3.77.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Aspira Women’s Health.

Based on Aspira Women’s Health’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $746K and GAAP net loss of $3.83 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.14 million and had a GAAP net loss of $4.31 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 14 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of AWH in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in June 2020, Jack Schuler, a Major Shareholder at AWH bought 730,560 shares for a total of $1,315,008.

Vermillion, Inc. engages in the provision of bio-analytic and diagnostic services. Its product, OVA1, is a serum test for identifying women of having malignant ovarian tumor. The company’s bio-analytical solutions helps physicians diagnose, treat and improve gynecologic health outcomes for women. Vermillion was founded on December 9, 1993 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.