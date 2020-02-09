Macerich (MAC) Receives a Buy from Evercore ISI

In a report issued on February 7, Samir Khanal from Evercore ISI maintained a Buy rating on Macerich (MAC – Research Report), with a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $23.36, close to its 52-week low of $22.25.

Macerich has an analyst consensus of Moderate Sell, with a price target consensus of $26.81.

The company has a one-year high of $44.73 and a one-year low of $22.25. Currently, Macerich has an average volume of 2.4M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 43 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Macerich Co. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.