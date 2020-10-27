M Partners Believes Trulieve Cannabis (Other OTC: TCNNF) Still Has Room to Grow

M Partners analyst Paul Piotrowski maintained a Buy rating on Trulieve Cannabis (TCNNF – Research Report) on August 6 and set a price target of C$31.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $23.68, close to its 52-week high of $26.50.

Piotrowski has an average return of 77.4% when recommending Trulieve Cannabis.

According to TipRanks.com, Piotrowski is ranked #2037 out of 7016 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Trulieve Cannabis with a $35.10 average price target, which is a 46.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 23, Stifel Nicolaus also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a C$35.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $26.50 and a one-year low of $5.74. Currently, Trulieve Cannabis has an average volume of 347.2K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 20 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of TCNNF in relation to earlier this year.

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. engages in the provision of medical cannabis products. The firm cultivates and produces its products in-house and distributes to its branded stores, as well as directly to patients via home delivery. Its products include smokable flower, inhalation, oral, sublingual, topical, inter-nasal, and concentrates. The company was founded on September 21, 2018 and is headquartered in Quincy, FL.