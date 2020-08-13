Lyft (LYFT) Receives a Hold from Monness

Monness analyst Brian White maintained a Hold rating on Lyft (LYFT – Research Report) today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $30.52.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 28.4% and a 77.1% success rate. White covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Slack Technologies, and Salesforce.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Lyft is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $43.25, a 39.6% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $30.00 price target.

Based on Lyft’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $956 million and GAAP net loss of $398 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $776 million and had a GAAP net loss of $1.14 billion.

Lyft, Inc. operates as an online social rideshare community platform. It helps commuters to share rides with friends, classmates, and co-workers going the same way. The company was founded by Marcus Cohn, John Zimmer, Rajat Suri, Matt van Horn, and Logan Green in June 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.