Lundin Mining (LUNMF) Receives a Buy from RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Sam Crittenden reiterated a Buy rating on Lundin Mining (LUNMF – Research Report) today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $4.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Crittenden is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -12.7% and a 31.3% success rate. Crittenden covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as First Quantum Minerals, Nexa Resources SA, and Freeport-McMoRan.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Lundin Mining is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $5.92, representing a 21.8% upside. In a report issued on April 17, DNB Markets also upgraded the stock to Buy with a C$7.02 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $6.35 and a one-year low of $2.82. Currently, Lundin Mining has an average volume of 64.38K.

Lundin Mining Corp. is a metal based company, which engages in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties, primarily in Chile, USA, Portugal and Sweden. It holds interest in the projects: Candelaria, Eagle, Neves-Corvo, and Zinkgruvan. The company was founded on September 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.