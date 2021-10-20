October 20, 2021   Analyst News, Basic Materials   No comments

Lundin Mining (LUNMF) Initiated with a Hold at Industrial Alliance Securities

By Carrie Williams

In a report issued on September 21, Puneet Singh from Industrial Alliance Securities initiated coverage with a Hold rating on Lundin Mining (LUNMFResearch Report) and a price target of C$12.50. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $8.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Singh is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 12.3% and a 47.1% success rate. Singh covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Wheaton Precious Metals, First Quantum Minerals, and Lithium Americas.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Lundin Mining with a $10.11 average price target, which is a 14.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 10, National Bank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$14.00 price target.

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Based on Lundin Mining’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $872 million and net profit of $243 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $533 million and had a net profit of $38.73 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 42 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Lundin Mining Corp. is a metal based company, which engages in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties, primarily in Chile, USA, Portugal and Sweden. It holds interest in the projects: Candelaria, Eagle, Neves-Corvo, and Zinkgruvan. The company was founded on September 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019