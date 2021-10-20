Lundin Mining (LUNMF) Initiated with a Hold at Industrial Alliance Securities

In a report issued on September 21, Puneet Singh from Industrial Alliance Securities initiated coverage with a Hold rating on Lundin Mining (LUNMF – Research Report) and a price target of C$12.50. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $8.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Singh is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 12.3% and a 47.1% success rate. Singh covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Wheaton Precious Metals, First Quantum Minerals, and Lithium Americas.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Lundin Mining with a $10.11 average price target, which is a 14.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 10, National Bank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$14.00 price target.

Based on Lundin Mining’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $872 million and net profit of $243 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $533 million and had a net profit of $38.73 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 42 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Lundin Mining Corp. is a metal based company, which engages in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties, primarily in Chile, USA, Portugal and Sweden. It holds interest in the projects: Candelaria, Eagle, Neves-Corvo, and Zinkgruvan. The company was founded on September 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.