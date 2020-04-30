April 30, 2020   Analyst News, Basic Materials   No comments

Lundin Mining (LUNMF) Gets a Hold Rating from Barclays

By Austin Angelo

Barclays analyst Matt Murphy maintained a Hold rating on Lundin Mining (LUNMFResearch Report) yesterday and set a price target of C$6.50. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $5.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Murphy is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.0% and a 59.0% success rate. Murphy covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Wheaton Precious Metals, First Quantum Minerals, and Freeport-McMoRan.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Lundin Mining is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $6.21.

The company has a one-year high of $6.35 and a one-year low of $2.82. Currently, Lundin Mining has an average volume of 63.44K.

Lundin Mining Corp. is a metal based company, which engages in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties, primarily in Chile, USA, Portugal and Sweden. It holds interest in the projects: Candelaria, Eagle, Neves-Corvo, and Zinkgruvan. The company was founded on September 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

