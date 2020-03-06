Luna Innovations (LUNA) Receives a Buy from B.Riley FBR

B.Riley FBR analyst Dave Kang reiterated a Buy rating on Luna Innovations (LUNA – Research Report) today and set a price target of $9.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Kang is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.4% and a 61.5% success rate. Kang covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Optoelectronics, DASAN Zhone Solutions, and Acacia Communications.

Luna Innovations has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $9.50.

Based on Luna Innovations’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $2.15 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $84.15K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 29 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of LUNA in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in January 2020, Richard Roedel, a Director at LUNA bought 60,000 shares for a total of $265,800.

Luna Innovations, Inc. develops and manufactures fiber optic test and measurement, sensing and instrumentation products for the healthcare, telecommunications, energy and defense markets. It operates through two segments: Products and Licensing, and Technology Development.