Lumentum Holdings (LITE) Gets a Buy Rating from Susquehanna

Susquehanna analyst Christopher Rolland reiterated a Buy rating on Lumentum Holdings (LITE – Research Report) yesterday and set a price target of $100.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $86.52, close to its 52-week high of $86.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Rolland is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.3% and a 65.9% success rate. Rolland covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Power Integrations, Skyworks Solutions, and Texas Instruments.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Lumentum Holdings with a $94.14 average price target, representing a 14.1% upside. In a report released yesterday, Needham also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $105.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $86.88 and a one-year low of $40.28. Currently, Lumentum Holdings has an average volume of 1.4M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 77 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of LITE in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Lumentum Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments.