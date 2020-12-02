Lumber Liquidators (LL) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

In a report released yesterday, Brian Nagel from Oppenheimer maintained a Hold rating on Lumber Liquidators (LL – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $28.15, close to its 52-week high of $30.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Nagel is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 29.5% and a 79.8% success rate. Nagel covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Dick’s Sporting Goods, Lululemon Athletica, and The Lovesac Company.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Lumber Liquidators is a Hold with an average price target of $27.50.

Based on Lumber Liquidators’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $296 million and net profit of $15.5 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $264 million and had a net profit of $1.05 million.

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. operates as a multi channel specialty retailer of hardwood flooring and hardwood flooring enhancements and accessories in the United States. The firm offers exotic and domestic hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminate, vinyl plank, bamboo and cork direct to the consumer. It also provides flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise reducing underlay, adhesives and flooring tools. The company was founded by Thomas David Sullivan in 1993 and is headquartered in Richmond, VA.