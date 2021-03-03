Lumber Liquidators (LL) Gets a Hold Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Brian Nagel assigned a Hold rating to Lumber Liquidators (LL – Research Report) today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $23.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Nagel is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 43.3% and a 80.8% success rate. Nagel covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Dick’s Sporting Goods, The Lovesac Company, and Lululemon Athletica.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Sell analyst consensus rating for Lumber Liquidators with a $20.00 average price target.

Based on Lumber Liquidators’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $296 million and net profit of $15.5 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $264 million and had a net profit of $1.05 million.

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. operates as a multi channel specialty retailer of hardwood flooring and hardwood flooring enhancements and accessories in the United States. The firm offers exotic and domestic hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminate, vinyl plank, bamboo and cork direct to the consumer. It also provides flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise reducing underlay, adhesives and flooring tools. The company was founded by Thomas David Sullivan in 1993 and is headquartered in Richmond, VA.