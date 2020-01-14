Lululemon Athletica (LULU) Gets a Hold Rating from B.Riley FBR

In a report released today, Susan Anderson from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Hold rating on Lululemon Athletica (LULU – Research Report), with a price target of $229.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $245.18, close to its 52-week high of $245.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Anderson is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.0% and a 47.1% success rate. Anderson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Turning Point Brands, Columbia Sportswear, and G-III Apparel Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Lululemon Athletica is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $248.90, a 4.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 7, Wedbush also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $235.00 price target.

Based on Lululemon Athletica’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending October 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $126 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $94.41 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 47 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of LULU in relation to earlier this year. Earlier this month, Stuart Haselden, the COO of LULU sold 27,451 shares for a total of $6,390,069.

lululemon athletica, Inc. engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.