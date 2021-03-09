March 9, 2021   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Lucira Health (LHDX) Receives a Buy from LifeSci Capital

By Jason Carr

LifeSci Capital analyst David Sherman initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Lucira Health (LHDXResearch Report) on March 2 and set a price target of $29.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $11.83, close to its 52-week low of $11.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Sherman is ranked #7098 out of 7348 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Lucira Health with a $25.50 average price target, representing an 119.8% upside. In a report issued on March 2, William Blair also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Lucira Health Inc is a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of transformative and innovative infectious disease test kits.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019