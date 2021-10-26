LPL Financial (LPLA) Gets a Hold Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities analyst Devin Ryan maintained a Hold rating on LPL Financial (LPLA – Research Report) on October 5. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $174.62, close to its 52-week high of $176.22.

LPL Financial has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $203.00.

The company has a one-year high of $176.22 and a one-year low of $75.25. Currently, LPL Financial has an average volume of 461.6K.

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc. serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provide objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.