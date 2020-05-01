LPL Financial (LPLA) Gets a Buy Rating from Credit Suisse

Credit Suisse analyst Craig Siegenthaler maintained a Buy rating on LPL Financial (LPLA – Research Report) today and set a price target of $68.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $65.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Siegenthaler is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.3% and a 60.2% success rate. Siegenthaler covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as BrightSphere Investment Group, Raymond James Financial, and Janus Henderson Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for LPL Financial with a $62.93 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $99.60 and a one-year low of $32.01. Currently, LPL Financial has an average volume of 1.02M.

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc. serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provide objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.