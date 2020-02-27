Lowe’s (LOW) Gets a Hold Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus analyst John Baugh maintained a Hold rating on Lowe’s (LOW – Research Report) on February 25 and set a price target of $115.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $107.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Baugh is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.4% and a 56.6% success rate. Baugh covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Floor & Decor Holdings, Lumber Liquidators, and Home Depot.

Lowe’s has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $138.25.

The company has a one-year high of $126.73 and a one-year low of $91.60. Currently, Lowe’s has an average volume of 3.64M.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc. engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. It offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating, and property maintenance.