Lomiko Metals (LMRMF) Receives a Buy from Fundamental Research

Fundamental Research analyst Siddharth Rajeev maintained a Buy rating on Lomiko Metals (LMRMF – Research Report) on February 14 and set a price target of C$0.11. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Rajeev has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -13.2% and a 27.7% success rate. Rajeev covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Golden Minerals Co, Inception Mining, and Grid Metals.

The the analyst consensus on Lomiko Metals is currently a Hold rating.

Based on Lomiko Metals’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending October 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $99.85K. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $387.3K.

Lomiko Metals, Inc. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of minerals for the new green economy. The company also engages in the manufacturing and selling of power supply products. It includes the La Loutre, Lac Des Iles, Quatre Milles Graphite Properties and the Vines Lake property.