Logicbio Therapeutics (LOGC) Receives a Buy from JMP Securities

In a report issued on August 10, Silvan Tuerkcan from JMP Securities reiterated a Buy rating on Logicbio Therapeutics (LOGC – Research Report), with a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $5.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Tuerkcan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 52.8% and a 63.3% success rate. Tuerkcan covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Turning Point Therapeutics, Crispr Therapeutics AG, and Intellia Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Logicbio Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $17.00, implying a 278.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 9, Chardan Capital also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $20.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $9.75 and a one-year low of $3.72. Currently, Logicbio Therapeutics has an average volume of 151.1K.

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. is a genome editing company, which engages in developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with significant unmet medical need. It focuses on the commercialization of specific genome editing and integration of the therapeutic transgene. The company was founded by Mark A. Kay, Leszek Lisowski, and Adi Barzel in August 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.