Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) Executives are Making Moves with Their Shares

Yesterday, the VP & Controller of Lockheed Martin (LMT – Research Report), Brian Colan, sold shares of LMT for $481.7K.

Following Brian Colan’s last LMT Sell transaction on February 20, 2019, the stock climbed by 126.8%. In addition to Brian Colan, 5 other LMT executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Lockheed Martin’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $15.88 billion and quarterly net profit of $1.5 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $14.41 billion and had a net profit of $1.25 billion. The company has a one-year high of $438.99 and a one-year low of $290.11. The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 38.3350.

