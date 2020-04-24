LKQ (LKQ) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After SunTrust Robinson and J.P. Morgan gave LKQ (NASDAQ: LKQ) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Barrington. Analyst Gary Prestopino maintained a Buy rating on LKQ today and set a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $20.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Prestopino ‘s ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -5.0% and a 37.7% success rate. Prestopino covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Bottomline Technologies, PowerFleet, and Cars.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for LKQ with a $33.80 average price target, implying a 66.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 20, SunTrust Robinson also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $30.00 price target.

Based on LKQ’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $3.01 billion and net profit of $140 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $3 billion and had a net profit of $36.05 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 66 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of LKQ in relation to earlier this year.

LKQ Corp. engages in providing alternative parts to repair and accessorize automobiles and other vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F. Flynn in February 1998 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.