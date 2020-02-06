LiveRamp Holdings (RAMP) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Morgan Stanley and Stephens gave LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE: RAMP) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Needham. Analyst Jack Andrews reiterated a Buy rating on LiveRamp Holdings today and set a price target of $70.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $41.40, close to its 52-week low of $37.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Andrews is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.5% and a 66.5% success rate. Andrews covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as ServiceNow, New Relic, and Atlassian.

Currently, the analyst consensus on LiveRamp Holdings is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $64.50, implying a 55.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 26, First Analysis also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $63.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $63.23 and a one-year low of $37.30. Currently, LiveRamp Holdings has an average volume of 528.5K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 99 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of RAMP in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. engages in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The company’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products. LiveRamp Holdings was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.