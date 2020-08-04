Livent (LTHM) Gets a Hold Rating from Credit Suisse

Credit Suisse analyst Chris Parkinson reiterated a Hold rating on Livent (LTHM – Research Report) today and set a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $6.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Parkinson is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.1% and a 60.7% success rate. Parkinson covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Air Products and Chemicals, Sherwin-Williams Company, and Axalta Coating Systems.

Livent has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $6.50.

The company has a one-year high of $12.29 and a one-year low of $3.95. Currently, Livent has an average volume of 2.54M.

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. It specializes in battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific. The company is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.