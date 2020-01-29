Littelfuse (LFUS) Receives a Hold from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Christopher Glynn maintained a Hold rating on Littelfuse (LFUS – Research Report) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $180.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Glynn is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.3% and a 58.7% success rate. Glynn covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Generac Holdings, General Electric, and Nordson.

Littelfuse has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $189.00, representing a 2.9% upside. In a report released yesterday, Barrington also assigned a Hold rating to the stock.

Based on Littelfuse’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $35.65 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $32.67 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 83 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of LFUS in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in November 2019, Meenal Seetha, the EVP & CFO of LFUS sold 1,729 shares for a total of $311,220.

