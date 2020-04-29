Littelfuse (LFUS) Gets a Hold Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Christopher Glynn maintained a Hold rating on Littelfuse (LFUS – Research Report) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $156.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Glynn is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.6% and a 54.5% success rate. Glynn covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Emerson Electric Company, Honeywell International, and Generac Holdings.

Littelfuse has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $152.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Littelfuse’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $339 million and net profit of $22.65 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $402 million and had a net profit of $32.67 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 72 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of LFUS in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in February 2020, Meenal Seetha, the EVP & CFO of LFUS sold 4,000 shares for a total of $740,000.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Littelfuse, Inc. engages in supplying of circuit protection products for the electronics, automotive and electrical industries. The company offers electromechanical and electronic switch and control devices for commercial and specialty vehicles and sensors for automobile safety systems. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions. The Automotive segment maintains a direct sales force to service all the major automotive OEMs and system suppliers domestically. The Industrial segment consists of power fuses and holders, protection relays and controls and other circuit protection products for use in various industrial applications such as oil, gas, mining, alternative energy, electric vehicle infrastructure, non-residential construction, HVAC systems, elevators and other industrial equipment. The company was founded by Edward V. Sundt in 1927 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.