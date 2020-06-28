Litchfield Hills Reiterates Their Buy Rating on Co-Diagnostics (CODX)

Uncategorized

Litchfield Hills analyst Theodore O’Neill reiterated a Buy rating on Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ: CODX) on May 21 and set a price target of $36.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $18.08.

Co-Diagnostics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $32.50, implying a 77.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 18, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $35.00 price target.

According to TipRanks.com, O’Neill is ranked #5796 out of 6715 analysts.

Based on Co-Diagnostics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.55 million and GAAP net loss of $1.07 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $3,400 and had a GAAP net loss of $1.37 million.

Co-Diagnostics, Inc. is a molecular diagnostics company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of diagnostics technology. The company’s products are utilized for tests that are designed using the detection and analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It also uses its proprietary technology to design tests to locate genetic markers for use in industries other than infectious disease and license the use of those tests to specific customers. The company was founded by Brent C. Satterfield and Dwight Howard Egan on April 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.