March 11, 2020

Liquidia Technologies (LQDA) Receives a Buy from Needham

By Ryan Adsit

Needham analyst Serge Belanger maintained a Buy rating on Liquidia Technologies (LQDAResearch Report) today and set a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.60, close to its 52-week low of $2.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Belanger is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.3% and a 32.4% success rate. Belanger covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, KalVista Pharmaceuticals, and Collegium Pharmaceutical.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Liquidia Technologies is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $34.50.

The company has a one-year high of $17.97 and a one-year low of $2.65. Currently, Liquidia Technologies has an average volume of 228.1K.

Liquidia Technologies, Inc. is a clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics using its proprietary PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. It operates in two segments: Pharmaceutical Products and Partnering & Licensing.

