Liquidia Technologies (LQDA) Receives a Buy from Needham

Needham analyst Serge Belanger maintained a Buy rating on Liquidia Technologies (LQDA – Research Report) today and set a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.60, close to its 52-week low of $2.65.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Liquidia Technologies is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $34.50.

The company has a one-year high of $17.97 and a one-year low of $2.65. Currently, Liquidia Technologies has an average volume of 228.1K.

Liquidia Technologies, Inc. is a clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics using its proprietary PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. It operates in two segments: Pharmaceutical Products and Partnering & Licensing.