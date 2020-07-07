Liquidia Technologies (LQDA) Gets a Buy Rating from Needham

Needham analyst Serge Belanger maintained a Buy rating on Liquidia Technologies (LQDA – Research Report) today and set a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $7.87.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Liquidia Technologies with a $34.00 average price target, implying a 331.5% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Wedbush also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $38.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $12.10 and a one-year low of $2.65. Currently, Liquidia Technologies has an average volume of 305K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 17 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of LQDA in relation to earlier this year.

Liquidia Technologies, Inc. is a clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics using its proprietary PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. It operates in two segments: Pharmaceutical Products and Partnering & Licensing. The two product candidates from its pipeline: LIQ861 for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and LIQ865 for the treatment of local post-operative pain. Liquidia Technologies was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.