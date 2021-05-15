Lineage Cell Therapeutics (LCTX) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After H.C. Wainwright and Chardan Capital gave Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSE MKT: LCTX) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Maxim Group. Analyst Jason McCarthy reiterated a Buy rating on Lineage Cell Therapeutics yesterday and set a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $2.26.

According to TipRanks.com, McCarthy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.8% and a 35.1% success rate. McCarthy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Monopar Therapeutics Inc, and TRACON Pharmaceuticals.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $5.20, which is a 126.1% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $7.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $3.13 and a one-year low of $0.73. Currently, Lineage Cell Therapeutics has an average volume of 1.35M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 10 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing new cellular therapies for degenerative retinal diseases, neurological conditions associated with demyelination, and aiding the body in detecting and combating cancer. The company’s programs are based on two core proprietary technology platforms: cell replacement and cell and drug delivery. Its cell replacement platform creates new cells and tissues with its pluripotent and progenitor cell technologies. The company’s cell and drug delivery programs are based upon its proprietary HyStem cell and drug delivery matrix technology. It engages in the research and development of regenerative medicine or therapeutic products for advancement in the field of oncology, orthopedics, retinal and neurological diseases and disorders, blood and vascular system diseases and disorders, blood plasma volume expansion, diagnostic products for the early detection of cancer and hydrogel products that may be used in surgery and products for human embryonic stem cell research. The company was founded by Judith Segall, Hal Sternberg, Paul E. Segall and Harold D. Waitz on November 30, 1990 and is headquartered in Alameda, CA.