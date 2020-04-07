Linde (LIN) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Wells Fargo and Merrill Lynch gave Linde (NYSE: LIN) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Berenberg Bank. Analyst Rikin Patel maintained a Buy rating on Linde yesterday and set a price target of EUR225.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $175.92.

Patel noted:

“HAMBURG (dpa-AFX Analyser) – Die Privatbank Berenberg hat die Einstufung fur Linde auf “Buy” mit einem Kursziel von 225 Euro belassen. Der Hersteller von Industriegasen sei im Chemiesektor ein defensives Investment, schrieb Analyst Rikin Patel in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Diese umfasst 18 aus Sicht der Bank besonders empfehlenswerte Titel. Linde habe zudem hinsichtlich der Kosten noch einiges Sparpotenzial./bek/mis Veroffentlichung der Original-Studie: 06.04.2020 / 14:32 / BST

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 fur das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.”

According to TipRanks.com, Patel is ranked #5125 out of 6228 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Linde with a $213.08 average price target, which is a 25.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 30, Goldman Sachs also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $192.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $227.86 and a one-year low of $146.72. Currently, Linde has an average volume of 2.73M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 30 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of LIN in relation to earlier this year.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Surface Technologies, and Linde AG. Its primary products include atmospheric and process gases. The firm also designs, engineers, and builds equipment that produces industrial gases primarily for internal use. The company was founded on April 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Guildford, the United Kingdom.