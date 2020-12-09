Linde (LIN) Gets a Buy Rating from Kepler Capital

Kepler Capital analyst Martin Roediger maintained a Buy rating on Linde (LIN – Research Report) on February 4 and set a price target of EUR215.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $249.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Roediger is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.8% and a 54.8% success rate. Roediger covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Wacker Chemie AG, Clariant AG, and LANXESS.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Linde is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $289.02, which is a 16.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 10, Morgan Stanley also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR250.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $269.78 and a one-year low of $146.71. Currently, Linde has an average volume of 1.95M.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Surface Technologies, and Linde AG. Its primary products include atmospheric and process gases. The firm also designs, engineers, and builds equipment that produces industrial gases primarily for internal use. The company was founded on April 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Guildford, the United Kingdom.