February 19, 2020   Analyst News, Services   No comments

Linde (LIN) Gets a Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

By Carrie Williams

Berenberg Bank analyst Rikin Patel maintained a Buy rating on Linde (LINResearch Report) yesterday and set a price target of EUR230.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $223.55, close to its 52-week high of $227.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Patel is ranked #3413 out of 5925 analysts.

Linde has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $229.76, representing a 2.6% upside. In a report issued on February 10, Morgan Stanley also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR250.00 price target.

Linde’s market cap is currently $120.1B and has a P/E ratio of 53.24. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.46.

