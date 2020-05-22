Lincoln Edu (LINC) Initiated with a Buy at B.Riley FBR

Lincoln Edu (LINC – Research Report) received a Buy rating and a $4.50 price target from B.Riley FBR analyst Rajiv Sharma yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $3.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Sharma is ranked #2028 out of 6616 analysts.

Lincoln Edu has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $4.25, a 42.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 13, Barrington also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $4.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $3.91 and a one-year low of $1.51. Currently, Lincoln Edu has an average volume of 19.51K.

Lincoln Educational Services Corp. engages in the provision of post-secondary education to high school graduates and working adults. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades; Healthcare and Other Professions; and Transitional. The Transportation and Skilled Trades segment offers academic programs mainly in the disciplines of transportation and skilled trades such as automotive; diesel; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning; welding; and manufacturing. The Healthcare and Other Professions segment provides academic programs in the disciplines of health sciences, hospitality and business, and information technology. The Transitional segment refers to campuses that are being taught-out and closed, and operations that are being phased out. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in West Orange, NJ.