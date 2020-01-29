January 29, 2020   Best Performing Analysts, Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Limelight Networks (LLNW) Gets a Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

By Carrie Williams

In a report released yesterday, Timothy Horan from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Limelight Networks (LLNWResearch Report), with a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.46, close to its 52-week high of $5.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Horan is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 17.6% and a 76.9% success rate. Horan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as GTT Communications, Boingo Wireless, and CenturyLink.

Limelight Networks has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $6.50, which is a 19.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 28, B.Riley FBR also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $6.50 price target.

Based on Limelight Networks’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $2.75 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $5.19 million.

Limelight Networks, Inc. provides content delivery network services. It products include digital content & video delivery, cloud security, edge computing, origin storage & support services. The company’s solutions include realtime streaming, file distribution, live video & video on demand. Limelight was founded by Michael M. Gordon, Allan M. Kalpan, Nathan F.

