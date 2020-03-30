March 30, 2020   Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Limelight Networks (LLNW) Gets a Buy Rating from Northland Securities

By Jason Carr

Limelight Networks (LLNWResearch Report) received a Buy rating and an $8.00 price target from Northland Securities analyst Michael Latimore today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $5.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Latimore is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 2.5% and a 45.0% success rate. Latimore covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Super League Gaming, The Meet Group, and RingCentral.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Limelight Networks with a $6.75 average price target.

Based on Limelight Networks’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $60.13 million and net profit of $2.46 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $43.99 million and had a GAAP net loss of $5.19 million.

Limelight Networks, Inc. provides content delivery network services. It products include digital content & video delivery, cloud security, edge computing, origin storage & support services. The company’s solutions include realtime streaming, file distribution, live video & video on demand. Limelight was founded by Michael M. Gordon, Allan M. Kalpan, Nathan F. Raciborski and William H. Rinehart in June, 2001 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

