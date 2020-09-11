Lightpath Technologies (LPTH) Receives a Buy from B.Riley FBR

In a report released today, Marc Wiesenberger from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on Lightpath Technologies (LPTH – Research Report), with a price target of $3.75. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $2.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Wiesenberger is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 50.7% and a 67.2% success rate. Wiesenberger covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Insight Enterprises, PCTEL, and MTBC.

Lightpath Technologies has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $3.75.

Based on Lightpath Technologies’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $8.71 million and net profit of $816K. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $7.91 million and had a GAAP net loss of $352K.

LightPath Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical and infrared components. Its products include molded glass and assemblies; infrared molded lenses, diamond turned, conventional ground and polished ground lenses and assemblies; and Gradium lenses. It supports a range of customers in the field of industrial, laser, defense, medical, telecommunications, and instrumentation. The company was founded on June 15, 1992 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.