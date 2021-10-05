LifeSci Capital Thinks Tarsus Pharmaceuticals’ Stock is Going to Recover

In a report issued on August 5, Patrick Dolezal from LifeSci Capital assigned a Buy rating to Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (TARS – Research Report), with a price target of $67.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $21.49, close to its 52-week low of $15.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Dolezal is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.0% and a 24.3% success rate. Dolezal covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Adverum Biotechnologies, Rocket Pharmaceuticals, and Larimar Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals with a $58.00 average price target, representing a 169.8% upside. In a report issued on August 5, Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $62.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $63.69 and a one-year low of $15.32. Currently, Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has an average volume of 51.23K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of first-in-class therapeutic candidates to provide treatment for ophthalmic conditions. The company’s lead candidate TP-03, is a novel drug that targets the Demodex mite nervous system to kill the mites.