October 5, 2021   Healthcare, Top Market News

LifeSci Capital Thinks Tarsus Pharmaceuticals’ Stock is Going to Recover

By Jason Carr

In a report issued on August 5, Patrick Dolezal from LifeSci Capital assigned a Buy rating to Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (TARSResearch Report), with a price target of $67.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $21.49, close to its 52-week low of $15.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Dolezal is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.0% and a 24.3% success rate. Dolezal covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Adverum Biotechnologies, Rocket Pharmaceuticals, and Larimar Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals with a $58.00 average price target, representing a 169.8% upside. In a report issued on August 5, Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $62.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $63.69 and a one-year low of $15.32. Currently, Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has an average volume of 51.23K.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of first-in-class therapeutic candidates to provide treatment for ophthalmic conditions. The company’s lead candidate TP-03, is a novel drug that targets the Demodex mite nervous system to kill the mites.

