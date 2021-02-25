LifeSci Capital Thinks Oyster Point Pharma’s Stock is Going to Recover

LifeSci Capital analyst Patrick Dolezal reiterated a Buy rating on Oyster Point Pharma (OYST – Research Report) on February 18 and set a price target of $70.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $20.49, close to its 52-week low of $17.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Dolezal is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 43.4% and a 54.7% success rate. Dolezal covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, and CymaBay Therapeutics.

Oyster Point Pharma has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $70.00.

Oyster Point Pharma’s market cap is currently $530M and has a P/E ratio of -2.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.20.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 25 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of OYST in relation to earlier this year.

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases. Its product candidate, OC-01, is a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist, which is being developed as a nasal spray to treat the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. The company was founded by Michael and is Ackermann in June 30, 2015 headquartered in Princeton, NJ.