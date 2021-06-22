LifeSci Capital Thinks Nano-X Imaging’s Stock is Going to Recover

Nano-X Imaging (NNOX – Research Report) received a Buy rating from LifeSci Capital analyst Rakhit Rahul on June 3. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $30.70, close to its 52-week low of $19.05.

Nano-X Imaging has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $48.50, implying a 62.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 17, Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $52.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $94.81 and a one-year low of $19.05. Currently, Nano-X Imaging has an average volume of 2.44M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Nano X Imaging Ltd is engaged in the business of manufacturing medical imaging systems. It offers Nanox System which is a combination of hardware and software.