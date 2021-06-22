June 22, 2021   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

LifeSci Capital Thinks Nano-X Imaging’s Stock is Going to Recover

By Ryan Adsit

Nano-X Imaging (NNOXResearch Report) received a Buy rating from LifeSci Capital analyst Rakhit Rahul on June 3. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $30.70, close to its 52-week low of $19.05.

Nano-X Imaging has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $48.50, implying a 62.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 17, Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $52.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $94.81 and a one-year low of $19.05. Currently, Nano-X Imaging has an average volume of 2.44M.

Nano X Imaging Ltd is engaged in the business of manufacturing medical imaging systems. It offers Nanox System which is a combination of hardware and software.

