LifeSci Capital Sticks to Their Buy Rating for VYNE Therapeutics (VYNE)

In a report issued on August 13, Patrick Dolezal from LifeSci Capital maintained a Buy rating on VYNE Therapeutics (VYNE – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.51, close to its 52-week low of $1.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Dolezal is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.5% and a 26.9% success rate. Dolezal covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Rocket Pharmaceuticals, and Larimar Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on VYNE Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $3.50, representing a 137.1% upside. In a report issued on August 12, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $4.00 price target.

Based on VYNE Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $4.26 million and GAAP net loss of $19.92 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $11.69 million and had a GAAP net loss of $167 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 33 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of VYNE in relation to earlier this year.

Menlo Therapeutics Inc. operates as biopharmaceutical company which is focused on the development and commercialization of serlopitant for the treatment of pruritus, or itch, associated with dermatologic conditions such as atopic dermatitis, psoriasis and prurigo nodularis. The company was founded in October, 2011 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.