LifeSci Capital Remains a Buy on Larimar Therapeutics (LRMR)

LifeSci Capital analyst Patrick Dolezal maintained a Buy rating on Larimar Therapeutics (LRMR – Research Report) on August 13 and set a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $14.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Dolezal is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 2.1% and a 30.4% success rate. Dolezal covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Rocket Pharmaceuticals, and CymaBay Therapeutics.

Larimar Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $19.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Larimar Therapeutics’ market cap is currently $251.8M and has a P/E ratio of -4.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.74.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Zafgen, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapies for patients affected by complex metabolic diseases. It focuses on the study of MetAP2 inhibitors in both common and rare metabolic disorders. The firm also advancing programs for type 2 diabetes, Prader-Willi syndrome, and liver diseases. The company was founded on November 22, 2005 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.