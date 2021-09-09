LifeSci Capital Keeps a Buy Rating on DarioHealth (DRIO)

LifeSci Capital analyst Rakhit Rahul maintained a Buy rating on DarioHealth (DRIO – Research Report) yesterday and set a price target of $31.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $13.08, close to its 52-week low of $10.01.

Currently, the analyst consensus on DarioHealth is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $25.44.

The company has a one-year high of $31.85 and a one-year low of $10.01. Currently, DarioHealth has an average volume of 249.7K.

DarioHealth Corp. is a digital therapeutics company, which engages in the research, development, and sale of pharmaceutical products. It offers a monitoring device, mobile application, and data services for diabetes management. Its solutions include MyDario, Daro Engage, and Dario Intelligence. The company was founded by Oren Fuerst, Shoshana Friedman, David Weintraub, Dov Oppenheim, and Shilo Ben Zeev on August 11, 2011 and is headquartered in Caesarea, Israel.