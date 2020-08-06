LifeSci Capital Keeps a Buy Rating on Catalyst Biosciences (CBIO)

In a report released today, Sam Slutsky from LifeSci Capital maintained a Buy rating on Catalyst Biosciences (CBIO – Research Report), with a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $5.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Slutsky is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.6% and a 33.3% success rate. Slutsky covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Aeglea Biotherapeutics, La Jolla Pharma, and Sierra Oncology.

Catalyst Biosciences has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $20.25.

The company has a one-year high of $8.94 and a one-year low of $3.43. Currently, Catalyst Biosciences has an average volume of 353K.

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of novel medicines to address serious medical conditions. The company was founded on August 20, 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.