LifeSci Capital Gives a Buy Rating to Catalyst Biosciences (CBIO)

In a report issued on March 4, Sam Slutsky from LifeSci Capital assigned a Buy rating to Catalyst Biosciences (CBIO – Research Report), with a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $6.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Slutsky is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.2% and a 66.7% success rate. Slutsky covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Cogent Biosciences, and Sierra Oncology.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Catalyst Biosciences is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $16.33, representing a 168.1% upside. In a report issued on March 4, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $18.00 price target.

Based on Catalyst Biosciences’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $2.03 million and GAAP net loss of $18.91 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $13.61 million.

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of novel medicines to address serious medical conditions. The company was founded on August 20, 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.