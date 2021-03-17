LifeSci Capital Believes Vincera Pharma (NASDAQ: VINC) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report issued on March 10, Adam Evertts PhD from LifeSci Capital maintained a Buy rating on Vincera Pharma (VINC – Research Report), with a price target of $33.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $25.90, close to its 52-week high of $26.42.

PhD has an average return of 28.4% when recommending Vincera Pharma.

According to TipRanks.com, PhD is ranked #1624 out of 7395 analysts.

Vincera Pharma has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $33.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

LifeSci Acquisition Corp is a blank check company.