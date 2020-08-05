August 5, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

LifeSci Capital Believes Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: RCKT) Won’t Stop Here

By Ryan Adsit

In a report released today, Patrick Dolezal from LifeSci Capital maintained a Buy rating on Rocket Pharmaceuticals (RCKTResearch Report), with a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $25.26, close to its 52-week high of $27.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Dolezal is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 54.4% and a 50.0% success rate. Dolezal covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Adverum Biotechnologies, Oyster Point Pharma, and Menlo Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Rocket Pharmaceuticals with a $36.33 average price target, which is a 44.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 21, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $35.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $27.59 and a one-year low of $9.01. Currently, Rocket Pharmaceuticals has an average volume of 428.3K.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of first-in-class gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms. The firm’s clinical program is a LVV-based gene therapy for the treatment of Fanconi Anemia (FA), a difficult to treat genetic disease that leads to bone marrow failure and potentially cancer. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

