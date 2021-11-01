Life Time Group Holdings (LTH) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

Uncategorized

Oppenheimer analyst Brian Nagel reiterated an Outperform rating on Life Time Group Holdings (NYSE: LTH) today and set a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $17.55.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Life Time Group Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $21.67, which is a 26.4% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Deutsche Bank also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $21.00 price target.

According to TipRanks.com, Nagel is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 32.6% and a 74.3% success rate. Nagel covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Academy Sports and Outdoors, Lululemon Athletica, and Shift Technologies.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 29 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of LTH in relation to earlier this year.

Life Time Group Holdings Inc is primarily engaged in designing, building, and operating distinctive and large, multi-use sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in residential locations of major metropolitan areas in the United States and Canada.