Life Time Group Holdings (LTH) Has a New Rating from Deutsche Bank

Life Time Group Holdings (LTH – Research Report) received a Buy rating and a $21.00 price target from Deutsche Bank analyst Chris Woronka today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $17.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Woronka is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.4% and a 49.8% success rate. Woronka covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Summit Hotel Properties, Host Hotels & Resorts, and Park Hotels & Resorts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Life Time Group Holdings with a $21.33 average price target.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 29 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of LTH in relation to earlier this year.

Life Time Group Holdings Inc is primarily engaged in designing, building, and operating distinctive and large, multi-use sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in residential locations of major metropolitan areas in the United States and Canada.