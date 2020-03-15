Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (LXRX) Receives a Buy from Wedbush

Wedbush analyst Liana Moussatos reiterated a Buy rating on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (LXRX – Research Report) yesterday and set a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.03, close to its 52-week low of $1.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Moussatos is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -19.3% and a 26.2% success rate. Moussatos covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Global Blood Therapeutics, and Eiger Biopharmaceuticals.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $13.00.

The company has a one-year high of $8.26 and a one-year low of $1.13. Currently, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has an average volume of 1.07M.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human disease. Its drug candidates include XERMELO, Zynquista, and LX9211. The company was founded by Brian P. Zambrowicz and Arthur T. Sands on July 7, 1995 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.